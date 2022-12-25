BitShares Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.55 million and $878,130.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004666 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002720 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,781,844 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

