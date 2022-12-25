BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of BJ opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $2,754,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

