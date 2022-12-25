BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,327 shares of company stock worth $2,636,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 84.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

