Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.92 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $137.33 million and $1.92 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $889.41 or 0.05300171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00496202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.58 or 0.29400202 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,956.0867938 with 161,043,117.43644357 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.81543947 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,516,589.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

