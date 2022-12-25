Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA BNR opened at €59.10 ($62.87) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.14.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

