Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $270.70

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

