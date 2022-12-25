Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $88.05

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BHVN opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

