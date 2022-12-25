Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $18.14

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,190 shares of company stock worth $8,700,734 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $697,679,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -926.50 and a beta of 0.47. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

