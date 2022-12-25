Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $65.67

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

