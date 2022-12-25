Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

