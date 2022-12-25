Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.