Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.