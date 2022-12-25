Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

