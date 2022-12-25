Business Platform Tomato Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $32.90 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

