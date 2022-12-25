Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

GLW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 1,988,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

