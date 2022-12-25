Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

