Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $811,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

