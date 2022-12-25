Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.91. 1,639,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

