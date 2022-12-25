Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

