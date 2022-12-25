Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,947,000 after acquiring an additional 316,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 1,146,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,623. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

