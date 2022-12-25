Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 206.1% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $257.35. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.