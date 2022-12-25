Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $42.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

