Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 55,941 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

