Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

