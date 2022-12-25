Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $107.39.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

