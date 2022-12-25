Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 270,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

QGRO stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

