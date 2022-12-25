Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

