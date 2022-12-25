Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

MMC opened at $165.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

