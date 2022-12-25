Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

