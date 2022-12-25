Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.08.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CPT stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

