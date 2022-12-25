Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CNC opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$174.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Canada Nickel has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Nickel will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
