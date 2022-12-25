Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$156.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$163.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$110.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

