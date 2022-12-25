Cardano Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.83 billion and $101.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.82 or 0.07199891 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030271 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00068823 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052989 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007808 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022265 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,503,744,627 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.