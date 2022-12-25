Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.87. 1,960,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,767. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

