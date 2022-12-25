Celo Dollar Price Up 0% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $8.00 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $871.63 or 0.05187556 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00494038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.38 or 0.29271992 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,201,653 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

