Celo Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002982 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $240.05 million and approximately $41.30 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

