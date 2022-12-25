Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.2 %

CENTA opened at $36.17 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

