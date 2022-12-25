Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

