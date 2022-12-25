Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,358,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $443.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.43. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

