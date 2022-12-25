Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,020,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,470 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,759 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 516,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

