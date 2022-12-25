Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

