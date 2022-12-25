Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 1,027 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

