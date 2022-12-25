Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 137,794 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.69% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

