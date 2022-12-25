Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

