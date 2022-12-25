Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 3,552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

