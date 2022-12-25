Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 8,764 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHJ opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $50.67.

