Chia (XCH) Price Reaches $29.63

Chia (XCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $29.63 or 0.00176285 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $178.66 million and $3.21 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.76 or 0.05278114 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00498726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.97 or 0.29549776 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,028,612 coins and its circulating supply is 6,028,806 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.