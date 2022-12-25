Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 180.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.