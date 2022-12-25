Chris Dent Acquires 13,953 Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent acquired 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £19,255.14 ($23,390.60).

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Chris Dent purchased 3,547 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £5,001.27 ($6,075.40).

UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 144 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,028.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.20. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 206 ($2.50).

UP Global Sourcing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 4.82 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Stories

