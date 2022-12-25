CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC raised CIFI Holdings (Group) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIFI Holdings (Group) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 2.10.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.