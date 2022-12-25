Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.